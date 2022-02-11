Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 297319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mattel by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Mattel by 111,843.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

