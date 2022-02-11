Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT at $676.20

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $671.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $526.20 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

