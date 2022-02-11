ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23. Approximately 3,716,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,689,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

