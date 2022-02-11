Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.18. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 292,796 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mateon Therapeutics (MATN)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.