Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.65. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 71,676 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.42.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.
About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.
