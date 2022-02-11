$10.72 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) will report $10.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $11.65 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $42.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.85 million, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 47.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

