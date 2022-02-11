Neil Hutchison Acquires 2,488,200 Shares of Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Stock

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) insider Neil Hutchison bought 2,488,200 shares of Estrella Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$24,882.00 ($17,646.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

About Estrella Resources

Estrella Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Munda gold and Spargoville nickel projects located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Perth, Australia.

