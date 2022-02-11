Omni Partners US LLC Buys 4,453 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PUCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $2,673,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $3,183,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $4,097,000.

NASDAQ PUCK opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

