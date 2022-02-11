Omni Partners US LLC Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 251,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the second quarter worth about $191,000.

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.82 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

