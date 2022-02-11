Omni Partners US LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) by 222.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Growth Capital Acquisition were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 37.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $7.99 on Friday. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

