Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Holdings Trimmed by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Novus Capital Co. II were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXU. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

