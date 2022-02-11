CoreFirst Bank & Trust Buys 100 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,144,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 299,414 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 113,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

