Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $584,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.68 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

