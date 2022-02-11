Morgan Stanley Purchases 453,158 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,158 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $655,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $167.43 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $152.52 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.