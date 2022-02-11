Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock worth $5,401,599 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $424.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $354.17 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

