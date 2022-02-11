Zacks Investment Management Acquires 641 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,691,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 168,031 shares worth $17,203,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

