Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 60.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

Several brokerages recently commented on CPI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 30.99 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.83. The company has a market cap of £521.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 30.06 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76).

In other news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,130.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 71,377 shares of company stock worth $2,501,417.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

