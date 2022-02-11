VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 14th

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $66.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

