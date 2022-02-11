Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

YUM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $124.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yum! Brands stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

