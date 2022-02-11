Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as C$66.35 and last traded at C$66.17, with a volume of 65064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.73.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$888.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.73.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

