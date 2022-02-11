Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $17.50. Momentive Global shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 28,112 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.