Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,917. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

