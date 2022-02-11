Borr Drilling (BORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE BORR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,372. The company has a market cap of $133.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 5.07. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

