Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

NYSE:CPA opened at $91.21 on Friday. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Copa alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Copa by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Copa by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.