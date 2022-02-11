Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Copa (NYSE:CPA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.
NYSE:CPA opened at $91.21 on Friday. Copa has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.48.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.
