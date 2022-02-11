Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Kaman posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kaman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.49 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

