Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.770-$1.810 EPS.

REXR stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

