Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Shutterstock updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.650-$3.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 174,460 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,967 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.