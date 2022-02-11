Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $625.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $678.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $547.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

