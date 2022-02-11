Quark Price Down 1.9% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $40,864.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,054,660 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

