Analysts Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $17.45

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CD opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Chindata Group has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

