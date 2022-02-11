Analysts Set Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Price Target at $17.45

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.
A number of brokerages have commented on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
NASDAQ CD opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Chindata Group has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,254,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,635 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chindata Group (CD)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.