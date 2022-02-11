Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.73

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.73 and traded as high as C$5.98. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.98, with a volume of 83,249 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$616.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.73.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$539,154.66.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

