Bramshill Investments LLC Has $8.32 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund comprises approximately 0.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $169,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at $317,000.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MHD opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

