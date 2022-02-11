BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Position Boosted by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $38,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 159,365 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.