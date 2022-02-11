GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,300 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of GrafTech International worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

