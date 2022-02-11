Islet Management LP Invests $11.74 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 287,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,222 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $92,170,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 107.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,683,000 after buying an additional 2,178,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

