Bramshill Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLP opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.25. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 246.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

