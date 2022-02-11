Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 312.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,111 shares during the period. Altitude Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.42% of Altitude Acquisition worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,238,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,840,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 501,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALTU stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Friday. 118,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,371. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

