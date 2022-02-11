New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Acquired by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 465,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

