KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Position Raised by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 38.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $503.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.60%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

