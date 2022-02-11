Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

RM stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 69,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,243. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.25. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $524,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,763. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Regional Management by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Regional Management by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 482.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

