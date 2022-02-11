Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 275.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Hess Midstream worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after buying an additional 434,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 387.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 297,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 49.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 165,493 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

NYSE HESM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $29.41. 434,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.92. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.517 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

