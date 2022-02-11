Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to announce sales of $196.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.80 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Unifi posted sales of $178.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $800.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.20 million to $800.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $856.25 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $857.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last three months. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

UFI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. Unifi has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

