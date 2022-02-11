21,834 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,989. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

