TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce sales of $209.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.38 million and the lowest is $206.60 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $857.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriMas.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,832. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TriMas by 53.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.