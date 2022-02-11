Brokerages Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Investar posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

