thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 1.5% Higher

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.16 ($10.53) and last traded at €9.06 ($10.42). 1,809,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.93 ($10.27).
The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of -49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is €9.59 and its 200 day moving average is €9.18.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile (ETR:TKA)
