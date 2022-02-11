Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €62.58 ($71.93) and last traded at €64.24 ($73.84). 930,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €66.12 ($76.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €69.45 and its 200-day moving average is €80.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.98.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

