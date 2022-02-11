High Performance Blockchain Price Tops $0.0459 on Top Exchanges (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $462,315.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

