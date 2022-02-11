Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $124.93 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

