Shelton Capital Management Sells 100 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock opened at $186.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.